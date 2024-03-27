Steering Committee On 5Es Framework Holds Maiden Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee on the 5Es framework for effective implementation of the multi-pronged strategy to turnaround Pakistan and put it on a sustained growth trajectory.
The Committee decided to hold a One-Day “consultative workshop” after Eid-ul-Fitr in which officials from all the ministries and relevant stakeholders would be invited for deliberations to implement the framework, a news release said.
Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of Federal and provincial ministries and divisions.
The 5Es framework is centred on five key pillars including Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure, Equity and Empowerment.
The National Economic Council (NEC) approved the framework last year in June, following which the Planning Ministry expedited its implementation, the formation of a Steering Committee. “Engagement with all ministries is a part of the exercise which has been started on the directions of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal,” it added.
In the one-day workshop, all the stakeholders and experts from various fields including academia and industry will be invited and their proposals to be considered before finalizing the action plan to implement the 5Es framework.
Chairing the meeting, the minister directed all the ministries to come up with solid proposals with their respective Es in the workshop. "The plans should be holistic with inputs and outputs so that its implementation can be ensured,” remarked the minister while emphasizing to increase the country's exports.
He said Pakistan's biggest challenge was to increase foreign exchange reserves, which could only be effectively tackled with increased exports, adding “Success of Pakistan depends on increasing foreign exchange reserves.”
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the future of Pakistan hinged on the growth of key sectors such as agriculture, industry and services, and the adoption of technological advancements.
He said the government’s ambitious goal was to transform Pakistan into a $100 billion export-oriented economy within the next 7 to 8 years, making it a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.
Furthermore, he said that planning should be made keeping in view the modern infrastructure as digital technology had a great influence on different sectors in the era we lived in. “Our top priority is to improve our governance system and build the economy on modern lines,” the minister said highlighting the key issues of governance which must be addressed.
Furthermore, he added that digitization and the creation of infrastructure for a knowledge-based economy were indispensable.
The planning minister said that self-sufficiency in the energy sector and affordable prices for industrial and domestic consumers could lead to increased productivity. “Therefore, we have to create opportunities for equal development in our social sector.”
Similarly, he underscored the need to bring reforms in the health sector and make concerted efforts in collaboration with provinces for the purpose.
