UrduPoint.com

Stocks Steady, Dollar Higher On US Rate-hike Expectations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Stocks steady, dollar higher on US rate-hike expectations

Stock markets largely steadied and the dollar rose Tuesday, with traders forecasting US interest rates to keep climbing following last week's blockbuster American jobs report

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Stock markets largely steadied and the dollar rose Tuesday, with traders forecasting US interest rates to keep climbing following last week's blockbuster American jobs report.

Oil prices extended gains after Iraqi Kurdistan suspended crude exports through Turkey as a precaution after a deadly earthquake rocked its northern neighbour and Syria.

"A strengthening labour market theoretically makes it less likely that the Federal Reserve will halt interest rate rises anytime soon," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"The Fed needs to see both the jobs market and inflation start to cool before it can justify changing its stance on rates." Focus was on a speech due Tuesday from Fed boss Jerome Powell, who "remains a big wild card every time he speaks", said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

"Investors will be looking to see if he 'walks back' his very dovish tone from last Wednesday, particularly with respect to financial conditions.

"We still believe that the Fed will be 'higher for longer'," Senyek added.

January's rally for equities was halted as investors contemplate an extended period of high borrowing costs aimed at bringing down inflation from multi-decade highs.

While there are signs that price rises are slowing, and the Federal Reserve acknowledged progress in its battle last week, the employment data Friday was seen as a body blow for many.

The reading, which showed more than half a million new posts created in January, led to speculation the Fed could have to unveil even more rate hikes this year, while any chance of a cut before 2024 all but evaporated.

- Bounce for Adani - Leading Asian stock markets and London managed gains Tuesday after all three main indices on Wall Street kicked off the week with losses.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was boosted by bumper annual profits from British energy giant BP, whose shares rallied 5.5 percent in midday deals.

Sydney dropped Tuesday as the Australian central bank hiked interest rates to a 10-year high and warned of more to come as it struggles to get a hold on inflation.

Mumbai was also on the back foot, though shares in tycoon Gautam Adani's troubled empire soared following news it had moved to pay back loans of $1.1 billion after allegations of accounting fraud wiped more than $100 billion off the group's market value.

Adani Enterprises jumped as much as 25 percent before trading was suspended. They then pared some of those gains when they restarted.

- Key figures around 1145 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,880.99 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,319.48 Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,139.00 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,205.99 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 27,685.47 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 21,298.70 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,248.09 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,891.02 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0709 from $1.0728 on Monday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1982 from $1.2020 Euro/pound: UP at 89.37 pence from 89.22 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 132.12 yen from 132.65 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $82.15 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $75.30 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Exports Dollar Turkey Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Reading Powell Price New York Euro January 2020 Market All From Asia Billion Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK an ..

Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK and University of Exeter

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities of D ..

Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities of Delisting From LSE

34 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centur ..

Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centuries for two countries

35 seconds ago
 Fire doused in ICT commercial building

Fire doused in ICT commercial building

37 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund for Turkiye's earthquake vict ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.