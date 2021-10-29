Suspension of CNG, RLNG stations announces

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Regional office Sukkur, on Friday announced the suspension of CNG and RLNG stations across the region for 24 hours on Oct 31 due to lack of pressure and non-availability of the gas.

According to the announcement, the company has to suspend the gas to RLNG and CNG stations starting 8:00 a.m. on Sunday till 8:00 a.m. on Monday.