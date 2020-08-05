Swedish GDP drops 8.6% in the second quarter

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sweden's economy shrank 8.6 percent in the second quarter, the nation's statistics service said Wednesday, even though the country avoided strict coronavirus lockdowns seen elsewhere in Europe.

"The downturn in GDP is the largest for a single quarter for the period of 1980 and forward," Statistics Sweden said of economic activity from the first quarter of the year.