TDAP Sensitize Exporters On Banking Channels For Eurasia, CAR
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness session to sensitize exporters about available banking channels for financial transactions between Pakistan and countries of Eurasia and Central Asia
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness session to sensitize exporters about available banking channels for financial transactions between Pakistan and countries of Eurasia and Central Asia.
The main objectives of the event organized at TDAP headquarters in Karachi were to provide a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing for empowering exporters with the necessary information to navigate the complex landscape of international transactions, said a statement issued here.
The event witnessed the participation of over 30 attendees in person and more than 50 participants online which demonstrates the growing interest and importance of cross-border trade in the region.
Chief Compliance Officer Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Shamwail Sohail, addressing the session provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the working dynamics of ICBC Pakistan.
He delved into the ways ICBC facilitates Pakistani and Chinese businesses and banks in settling cross-border transactions, as well as meeting the financing needs of both countries.
Shamwail Sohail elucidated ICBC's role in arranging Renminbi (RMB) transactions, encompassing buying, selling, borrowing, or lending for participating banks in Pakistan. He emphasized the bank's commitment to facilitating seamless financial transactions between Pakistan, Eurasia and Central Asia.
Addressing the sensitive nature of transactions, Sohail emphasized “All types of transactions with sanctioned countries, customers, entities, and products (sanctioned targets) were strictly prohibited for ensuring compliance with international regulations."
The session, inaugurated by the Director General of Media, Research and Publications Division (MRPD), welcomed both physical and online participants and expressed gratitude for the significant turnout. He highlighted the importance of such sessions in fostering stronger economic ties between Pakistan, Eurasia and Central Asia.
The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, allowing participants to seek clarification on various aspects of cross-border transactions. Sohail expertly addressed the queries, providing valuable insights and guidance to the exporters present.
Recent Stories
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..
Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change
SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman
More Stories From Business
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'18 minutes ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%18 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally on earnings, rate cut hopes and stimulus18 minutes ago
-
Govt to support agriculture development in GB1 hour ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NDU1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture1 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP govt demands Center to pay special focus on newly merged districts2 hours ago
-
APTMA chairman briefs US consul general on Pakistan's textile sector4 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
Eurozone stock markets rally as data ignites rate-cut hope4 hours ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory5 hours ago
-
SBP software application prepared to receive account holders complaints against banks, says SBP Mult ..5 hours ago