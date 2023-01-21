Three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from Feb. 10

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is going to organize a three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from February 10, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is going to organize a three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from February 10, 2023.

This was stated by PFA Additional Director General (Technical) Ahad Dogar while talking to business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday. The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, PFA Additional DG (Operations) Asif Ali Dogar and LCCI Executive Committee members also spoke on the occasion.

Ahad Dogr said that food court, entertainment, traditional cuisine and a 'Best CEO Conference' would also be part of the expo. He said that the food industry, processing sector, producers, exporters and importers would set up their stalls. The international delegate and ambassadors of different countries would visit the expo.

Ahad Dogar said that the prime objective of this expo was to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and food export promotion.

The Additional DG said that Punjab Food Authority checked vehicles at entry-exit points of Lahore district. The adulteration of milk in each district was checked on a daily basis. He said that the demand for milk was high but its production was very low due to which there was a high risk of adulteration.

He said that main function of food authority is to check the quality. He said that the quality of milk could not be maintained without feasibility.

He said that the authority had collected door-to-door 15,000 samples in different districts last month with the help of university students. The purpose of this whole exercise was to check the usage of milk which reached to the consumer after checking. He said that the results would also be shared with Lahore Chamber soon.

Ahad Dogar said, "We can form a working group in collaboration with Lahore Chamber to resolve the issues being faced by the food sector." He said that Punjab Food Authority wanted to collaborate with the Lahore Chamber for success of the food expo.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar assured that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would support and play its role to make this event successful.

He said that currently, more than 150 containers of food items including ginger, onion and garlic, containers of medicine and essential items stuck at the ports, should be released without any delay to avoid their shortage.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI wanted to have a good liaison with all the departments for the sake of trade, industry and the economy.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood said that the maximum facilitation should be provided to business community that was backbone of the economy. He also called for a strong liaison between the business community and the government departments.