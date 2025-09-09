CCP recovers over Rs 1 billion, earns Parliamentary Commendation for landmark performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered over Rs 1 billion and earned Parliamentary Commendation for landmark performance.

In a significant stride towards promoting fair competition and consumer protection, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has achieved a historic milestone by recovering over Rs 1 billion through vigorous enforcement actions against cartels and deceptive market practices, said a press release issued here.

The Commission's robust performance was met with strong praise from the Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), underscoring its vital role in ensuring transparency and economic fairness in the country.

During a recent meeting chaired by MNA Shahida Begum, CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu presented a comprehensive briefing on the Commission’s recent initiatives and achievements. Dr. Sidhu shared that the CCP has made unprecedented progress in judicial disposals, successfully resolving over 50% of its pending court cases, thereby reducing the case backlog from 567 to 280. In total, 224 cases were decided across various legal forums within a single year marking the highest judicial activity in the Commission’s history.

Significantly, Dr. Sidhu highlighted that while only PKR 200 million in penalties had been recovered since the CCP’s inception, the Commission has recovered an impressive PKR 1 billion in enforcement-related recoveries since August 2023 alone. These recoveries stem from targeted actions against cartels and violators of competition law.

As part of its crackdown on anti-competitive behavior, the CCP issued 14 enforcement orders against cartels, imposing penalties exceeding PKR 1 billion. The Commission also completed 20 high-impact inquiries related to cartelization and abuse of dominance, along with 18 inquiries into deceptive marketing practices.

To bolster its enforcement capability, the CCP recently established a dedicated Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which has already flagged more than 190 potential cases of anti-competitive conduct. This strategic move is enhancing the Commission’s ability to proactively identify and address violations.

Moreover, the CCP has launched a Centre of Excellence on Competition Law, aimed at fostering research, capacity building, and policy development to further strengthen competition enforcement in Pakistan.

In a major boost to economic growth, the Commission also approved 117 mergers and acquisitions, contributing to PKR 29 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), a testament to CCP’s role in facilitating a fair and competitive investment climate.

Members of the Sub-Committee lauded the Commission’s transformative efforts, affirming their full support for its mandate. They emphasized that the CCP’s proactive enforcement and institutional reforms are not only protecting consumers but also playing a critical role in building a more transparent and sustainable economy.