Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 11, 2025
USD 281.
5956
GBP 380.6891
EUR 330.5932
JPY 1.9090
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA
NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates9 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 202534 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 20251 hour ago
-
CCP recovers over Rs 1 billion, earns Parliamentary Commendation for landmark performance9 hours ago
-
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved10 hours ago
-
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed10 hours ago
-
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,10 hours ago
-
President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat meets Pakistan's ..10 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity con ..12 hours ago
-
High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers17 hours ago
-
ICCI to work hand in hand with policymakers for economic revival17 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar16 hours ago