Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 11, 2025

USD 281.

5956

GBP 380.6891

EUR 330.5932

JPY 1.9090

