EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 280.37
GBP 384.37379.84
EUR 333.49 329.57
JPY 1.9233 1.9007
SAR 75.53 74.64
AED 77.18 76.
26
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1922
LIBOR 3M 4.0699
LIBOR 6M 3.8831
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.22278.95276.29274.04271.52 268.94266.60
EUR330.01328.89 326.30324.16 321.73 319.15 316.80
GBP380.05378.37374.78371.71 368.24364.65361.42
