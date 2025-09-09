Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 280.37

GBP 384.37379.84

EUR 333.49 329.57

JPY 1.9233 1.9007

SAR 75.53 74.64

AED 77.18 76.

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1922

LIBOR 3M 4.0699

LIBOR 6M 3.8831

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.22278.95276.29274.04271.52 268.94266.60

EUR330.01328.89 326.30324.16 321.73 319.15 316.80

GBP380.05378.37374.78371.71 368.24364.65361.42

More Stories From Business