Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 24 July 2019 is as follows: 71,914 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 83,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Karachi Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Lahore Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Islamabad Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Rawalpindi Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Peshawar Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Quetta Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914 Sialkot Rs 71,914 Rs 83,900 Rs 65,914