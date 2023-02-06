UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday after a report about the Bank of Japan's next governor fuelled speculation that the institution would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday after a report about the Bank of Japan's next governor fuelled speculation that the institution would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.67 percent, or 184.19 points, to end at 27,693.65, while the broader Topix index added 0.45 percent, or 8.96 points, to 1,979.22.

The dollar stood at 131.76 yen, against 132.00 yen in New York on Friday.

Tokyo traders were emboldened in part by the yen's weakening, after strong US jobs data caused a rethink of expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon suspend its rate hikes.

Investors were also digesting a report in the Nikkei business daily that said the government has approached deputy BoJ governor Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda.

This "strengthened the view that the bank will maintain its monetary easing policy", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

SoftBank Group was up 0.06 percent at 6,332 yen, Toyota added 1.16 percent to 1,913.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.95 percent to 82,990 yen.

Meanwhile, falling US tech shares spooked some investors, with Tokyo Electron trimming 1.95 percent to 46,570 yen and Sony Group declining 1.51 percent to 12,015 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Business Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Government Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

15 minutes ago
 Five injured in sewerage line explosion

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

27 minutes ago
 Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

27 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.