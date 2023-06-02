UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, extending US rallies on hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes, while traders eye progress on a deal to avert a US default

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, extending US rallies on hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes, while traders eye progress on a deal to avert a US default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 percent, or 109.00 points, at 31,257.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 9.01 points, to 2,158.30.

The dollar fetched 138.68 yen in early Asian trade, against 138.79 yen in New York late Thursday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to 33,062.36, while the broad-based S&P 500 closed 1.0 percent higher and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.3 percent.

The moves came after the US House of Representatives late Wednesday approved a bill to suspend the nation's debt limit -- key to avoiding a default -- and advanced it to the Senate.

Hammered out between US President Joe Biden and Republican leaders, the pact suspends the debt ceiling through 2024 and slightly cuts government spending next year.

Investors also took in economic data suggesting the US central bank could have room to hold back on further interest rate hikes in policymakers' upcoming meeting this month.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

"A wait-and-see attitude may grow ahead of release of US jobs data" later in the day, he added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rallied 5.31 percent to 6,029 yen after an investment bank upgraded its assessment of the firm.

Panasonic was up 1.30 percent at 1,482.5 yen, and Toyota was up 1.47 percent at 1,971.5 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 1.17 percent at 17,780 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 1.37 percent at 19,465 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Dollar Bank Tokyo Progress New York May Stocks Market Government Toyota Asia Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

43 seconds ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

45 seconds ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

46 seconds ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

49 seconds ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.