Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up More Than 2.2%

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.2%

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 2.2 percent Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies and expectations for strong corporate results.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 2.25 percent, or 628.60 points, to 28,569.02, while the broader Topix index gained 2.14 percent, or 40.95 points, to 1,953.33.

