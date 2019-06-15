UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Warns Of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presidential Race

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Trump Warns of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presidential Race

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to warn voters of an impending market collapse if he were to lose his bid for re-election next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to warn voters of an impending market collapse if he were to lose his bid for re-election next year.

The Republican is preparing to officially launch his "Keep America Great" campaign in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

"The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go ....

However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!" the president said.

Trump will compete against a crowded pool of over 20 Democratic contenders and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who will challenge him for the GOP nomination.

A Politico poll out last week showed that 44 percent would vote for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden if he faced off Trump, while 42 percent would back Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Vote Twitter Trump Orlando Florida 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political C ..

3 minutes ago

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emer ..

3 minutes ago

Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago

First cancer institute inaugurated in Rawalakot, A ..

17 minutes ago

AJK to have network of latest recreation parks-cum ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan's Prosecutor General Says Military Was Told ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.