Trump Warns of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presidential Race

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to warn voters of an impending market collapse if he were to lose his bid for re-election next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to warn voters of an impending market collapse if he were to lose his bid for re-election next year.

The Republican is preparing to officially launch his "Keep America Great" campaign in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

"The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go ....

However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!" the president said.

Trump will compete against a crowded pool of over 20 Democratic contenders and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who will challenge him for the GOP nomination.

A Politico poll out last week showed that 44 percent would vote for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden if he faced off Trump, while 42 percent would back Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.