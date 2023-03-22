UrduPoint.com

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects Of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' - Fed

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 11:56 PM

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' - Fed

The US banking sector appears to be safe and resilient, though the recent liquidity crisis has an air of uncertainty, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US banking sector appears to be safe and resilient, though the recent liquidity crisis has an air of uncertainty, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

"The US banking system is sound and resilient," the Fed said. "Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain."

The United States has been enveloped in a banking crisis amid a federal takeover of two commercial banks - Silicon Valley and Signature - and industry help extended to a third bank - First Republic. All three institutions had faced what is commonly referred to as "bank runs" or rapid and massive withdrawals of deposits by customers fearing the safety of their money.

The crisis took on an international dimension last week after the renowned Swiss investment banking Credit Suisse went under and had to be bought by rival and compatriot UBS.

Senior officials have issued repeated assurances over the past two weeks that the US banking sector is secure and unlikely to face another financial crisis like in 2008 as well as that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was ready to backstop any customer loss of deposits in the event of a bank takeover.

However, jitters over the solvency of US banks have remained. A fourth bank, PacWest Bancorp, was reported to be in trouble on Wednesday after a 20% run on its customer deposits, requiring a cash infusion of $1.4 billion to keep it afloat.

A study by a group of private economists concluded last week that some 186 US banks may have troubled finances that have not been reported yet, suggesting that the banking crisis in the world's largest economy may be bigger than thought.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank United States Money May Event All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

3 minutes ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

3 minutes ago
 Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

13 minutes ago
 Evenepoel shows his 'good legs' and clean heels to ..

Evenepoel shows his 'good legs' and clean heels to Roglic

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.