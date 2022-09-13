US Poverty Rate in 2021 Remained Unchanged at 11.6%, Inflation Rose at Record 4.7%- Census

The poverty rate in the United States in 2021 did not change significantly compared to the year before and remained at 11.6%, or 37.9 million people, while inflation grew at a record pace of 4.7% since 1990, the US Census Bureau announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The poverty rate in the United States in 2021 did not change significantly compared to the year before and remained at 11.6%, or 37.9 million people, while inflation grew at a record pace of 4.7% since 1990, the US Census Bureau announced on Tuesday.

"(The) real median household income in 2021 was not statistically different than 2020. The official poverty rate of 11.6% was also not statistically different between 2020 and 2021," the US Census Bureau said in a press release. "Between 2020 and 2021, inflation rose 4.7%; this is the largest annual increase in the cost-of-living adjustment since 1990.

"

About 8.3% of Americans, or 27.2million, did not have any health insurance at any point during 2021 compared to 8.6%, or 28.3 million, in 2020, the release said.

Real median household income in 2021 at $70,784 remained not statistically different from the 2020 estimate of $71,186, the release added.

Asian households had the highest median income ($101,418) in 2021, followed by non-Hispanic White ($77,999) and Hispanic ($57,981) people, while Black households had the lowest median income ($48,297), according to the release.