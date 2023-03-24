US Probing Whether Credit Suisse, UBS Aided Russia To Evade Sanctions - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The US Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse, UBS and other banks helped Russian businessmen evade the United States-imposed sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The report said the investigation began before UBS proposed to take over Credit Suisse, which was on the verge of collapsing.