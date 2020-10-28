UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Dive Almost 3% Amid Political Uncertainty, Increase In COVID-19 Cases

US Stocks Dive Almost 3% Amid Political Uncertainty, Increase in COVID-19 Cases

US stocks slumped almost 3 percent on Wednesday spooked by an increase in novel coronavirus cases in parts of Europe and the Americas and amid uncertainty over the outcome of the November 3 election in the United States

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US stocks slumped almost 3 percent on Wednesday spooked by an increase in novel coronavirus cases in parts of Europe and the Americas and amid uncertainty over the outcome of the November 3 election in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 2.6 percent at 26,760 by 12:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 2.

5 percent to 3,305.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, slumped 2.8 percent to 11,114.

Germany ordered a return to lockdowns and France was considering taking the same measure amid an increase in novel coronavirus cases. In addition, political uncertainty in the United States increased as polls have tightened ahead of the November 3 election featuring President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

