Work on Gwadar Airport starts: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that all pending issues of Gwadar International Airport have been resolved and the physical work on the project has been started.

SAPM Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said in a tweet the containers of machinery that were stalled on the Gwadar Port were also cleared while labour working on the project had also been mobilized.

He said the labour working on the project were also educated on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bajwa said the cost of the project was around $230 million.