BISE Faisalabad Issues Date Sheet For Inter Special Exams 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

BISE Faisalabad issues date sheet for Inter Special Exams 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued date sheet for Intermediate (Part-II) Special Examination 2021.

BISE spokesman said on Wednesday that the Inter Special Exams would commence from November 27 and it would continue till December 6 without practical of any subject.

He said that the exams would be held in two groups daily on 8:30 a.m. and on 1:30 p.m.

"Roll number slips have already been issued to the concerned candidates. However, they should immediately contact the BISE office if they failed to receive their roll number slips", he added.

