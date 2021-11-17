BISE Faisalabad issues date sheet for Inter Special Exams 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued date sheet for Intermediate (Part-II) Special Examination 2021.

BISE spokesman said on Wednesday that the Inter Special Exams would commence from November 27 and it would continue till December 6 without practical of any subject.

He said that the exams would be held in two groups daily on 8:30 a.m. and on 1:30 p.m.

"Roll number slips have already been issued to the concerned candidates. However, they should immediately contact the BISE office if they failed to receive their roll number slips", he added.