The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad will announce result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Part II (Pre Medical group) on Sunday (tomorrow)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will announce result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSC) Part II (Pre Medical group) on Sunday (tomorrow).

The Controller Examination informed here on Saturday that the result would be formally declared in a ceremony to be held at the office of Controller Examinations on Sunday afternoon.