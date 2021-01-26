UrduPoint.com
BISE Offers 'special Chance' To Candidates Of HSSC Who Missed Exams In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC who missed exams in 2019

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), decided to offer a "special chance" in annual examination this year to all those candidates whose last chance of HSSC in 2019

A spokesperson for BISE said on Tuesday that the students who failed in one or two subjects in annual or supply 2019 exams could appear in annual exam this year.

A spokesperson for BISE said on Tuesday that the students who failed in one or two subjects in annual or supply 2019 exams could appear in annual exam this year.

He said that if the candidates intended to sit in re-appear exams adding that they should write a simple application with a request for permission for special chance.

They are advised to complete the formalities for the exams within stipulated deadline for submitting admission forms, he said added that if they could not follow the procedure within given time frame, the responsibility will be lied with them.

No chance will be given to candidates after it, he concluded.

More Stories From Education

