BISE Larkana SSC Exams Start On May 02
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, on Wednesday said that the Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II would be commence from May 02
He said that the Annual Practical examinations-2024 will also start from May 11.
All the Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.
