Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM

BISE Larkana SSC exams start on May 02

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, on Wednesday said that the Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II would be commence from May 02.

He said that the Annual Practical examinations-2024 will also start from May 11.

All the Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

