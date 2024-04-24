BISE Hyderabad To Announce HSC-Il Result Exams On April 25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad will announce the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination 2023 on April 25 (Thursday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will announce the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination 2023 on April 25 (Thursday).
According to a handout issued here on Wednesday The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.
