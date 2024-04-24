BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad will announce the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination 2023 on April 25 (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will announce the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination 2023 on April 25 (Thursday).

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.