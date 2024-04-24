Open Menu

BISE Hyderabad To Announce HSC-Il Result Exams On April 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad will announce the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examination 2023 on April 25 (Thursday)

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.

