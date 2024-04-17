Open Menu

Primary Exams Underway In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Primary exams underway in Larkana

Larkana Education Department is conducting the annual examinations of classes 4 and 5 in the entire district where the class 4 paper of Social Studies and class 5 papers of Sindhi and Urdu are being held

Larkana Apr 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2024) Larkana Education Department is conducting the annual examinations of classes 4 and 5 in the entire district where the class 4 paper of Social Studies and class 5 papers of Sindhi and urdu are being held.

Director of Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulsheer Soomro along with Deputy Director Primary Schools Education Larkana Zeenat Konharo Taluka Education Officer Mumtaz Soomro and other officials visited the examination centres established in Larkana, Ratodero, Bagrani and Dokri Taluks including school Jail Colony, Sheikh Zayed and reviewed the facilities from the students.

He instructed the Education Department officials that required facilities should be provided to the students so that they do not face any problem while solving their papers.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Soomro said that the primary schools annual examinations are going on in which more than 49,000 boys and girls students are appearing.

He said slips have also been issued to the students, on the special instructions of the provincial education minister Syed Sardar Shah, which included the seat numbers of the students, examination centers and other details.

He said the slogan of the education department 'Sindh will grow' the education department's effort will be to ensure that every child gets education as special instructions have been issued by the provincial education minister Sardar Shah in that regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Jail Larkana Dokri Ratodero Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

7 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

1 minute ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

1 minute ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

8 minutes ago
 Development partners unite to support growth in me ..

Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP

7 minutes ago
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

4 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

52 seconds ago
 CM orders swift execution of Lahore development pl ..

CM orders swift execution of Lahore development plan

54 seconds ago
 Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitmen ..

Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitments to support vulnerable devel ..

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal's spokesman hosts US diplomatic delegation

Bilawal's spokesman hosts US diplomatic delegation

55 seconds ago
 EU must act quickly to catch up to US, warns repor ..

EU must act quickly to catch up to US, warns report author

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Education