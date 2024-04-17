Primary exams underway in Larkana

Larkana Education Department is conducting the annual examinations of classes 4 and 5 in the entire district where the class 4 paper of Social Studies and class 5 papers of Sindhi and Urdu are being held

Larkana Apr 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2024) Larkana Education Department is conducting the annual examinations of classes 4 and 5 in the entire district where the class 4 paper of Social Studies and class 5 papers of Sindhi and urdu are being held.

Director of Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulsheer Soomro along with Deputy Director Primary Schools Education Larkana Zeenat Konharo Taluka Education Officer Mumtaz Soomro and other officials visited the examination centres established in Larkana, Ratodero, Bagrani and Dokri Taluks including school Jail Colony, Sheikh Zayed and reviewed the facilities from the students.

He instructed the Education Department officials that required facilities should be provided to the students so that they do not face any problem while solving their papers.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Soomro said that the primary schools annual examinations are going on in which more than 49,000 boys and girls students are appearing.

He said slips have also been issued to the students, on the special instructions of the provincial education minister Syed Sardar Shah, which included the seat numbers of the students, examination centers and other details.

He said the slogan of the education department 'Sindh will grow' the education department's effort will be to ensure that every child gets education as special instructions have been issued by the provincial education minister Sardar Shah in that regard.