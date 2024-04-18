Open Menu

COMSTECH To Hold 10th STEP On Facing Elderly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

COMSTECH, in collaboration with MSTF, will jointly organize the 10th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) with a focus on “Mission-Oriented Innovation Policy (MOIP) Towards Facing Elderly in Islamic World” from of June 4 to 6, realizing the immense importance of this mission

According to an official of COMSTECH, Mustafa (Peace be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) focused on increasing the capacity of actual and potential role-players who avidly seek the advancement of science, technology, and innovation in the Islamic World so as to affect the fulfillment of the modern Islamic civilization.

This event will bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including government, academia, technology development, and more, from all over the world to address different aspects of elderly in the Islamic world through MOIP.

The three-day event will comprise over Scientific, technological, and policy-making panels, keynote speeches, and round tables, focusing on the areas including Elderly Issues in Islamic World, Implementing MOIP for Facing Elderly in Islamic World, Success Stories Worldwide in Facing Elderly, Science and Technology Trends in Facing Elderly, Scientific and Technological Achievements in Facing Elderly.

The event will also feature Academia to Academia (A2A) meetings and workshops during the three-day period.

The self-funded or participants supported by their parent institutions are encouraged to apply while accommodation will be available for limited number of selected participants.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the relevant nationals of OIC member and observer states can apply for physical or virtual participation till May 04.

The focal persons for this workshop are Mahdi Amini, International Affairs Executive, Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation, [email protected] ,Ms. Khazima Muazim, Program Manager, COMSTECH, [email protected]  and Ms Maham Yamin, Program Officer, COMSTECH, [email protected].

