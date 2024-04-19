Sindh To Upgrade Primary Schools To Reduce Dropout Rate
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 10:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday underscored the significance of science education in schools for the upcoming academic year in the province.
Speaking at a meeting organized by the Sindh Education Foundation, Sardar Ali, who also holds charge of Mines and Minerals Development, directed the phased upgrading of Primary schools to elementary schools to facilitate ongoing education and reduce school dropout rate, a press release said.
The meeting, attended by Secretary Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Managing Director of Sindh Education Foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi, along with deputy directors and other officials, assessed the overall performance of the Sindh Education Foundation.
The minister was briefed that with the cooperation of SEF, 2566 schools are operational in Sindh, catering to over 874,000 students.
These schools include 670 primary, 1323 elementary, 174 high schools, 295 secondary, and 58 higher secondary schools. It was highlighted that 40% of students in SEF-operated schools are girls, with 52% female teachers and 230 female partners also actively participating in SEF schools.
Under the People's School Program, in collaboration with private partners, 34 English medium and general schools have been established. Learning centers have been initiated for the training and education of children and youth, with plans to establish 111 centers by the end of the current year, benefiting 15,000 children and youth across Sindh.
Sardar Ali Shah further stated that currently there are 36, 224 government primary school in Sindh which will be upgraded in phases.
He reiterated the commitment to improve non-formal education methods through the establishment of the Non-Formal Education Authority, aimed at providing accelerated education to out-of-school children and completing their education in a shorter time frame.
He emphasized the directives from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to significantly reduce school dropout rates, particularly among vulnerable children in Sindh.
Furthermore, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah instructed the upgrading of primary schools to elementary schools in a phased manner, facilitating easier completion of education up to the middle level, especially aiding 800,000 children in completing middle school education.
He stressed the importance of prioritizing science education in schools and utilizing all available resources to promote science literacy through science fairs, competitions, and educational activities in collaboration with all government and private schools under the Sindh Education Foundation.
He emphasized the need to equip children with the skills needed to compete in the modern world, underscoring that without advancements in science education, they cannot face the challenges of the contemporary era effectively.
He urged education officials to broaden the methods of teaching and learning to foster a more conducive environment for educating skilled individuals.
Prior to the meeting, it was disclosed that the Sindh Education Foundation's budget for the current year amounted to 1.5 billion rupees, with 50 million rupees allocated for the endowment fund, and grants earmarked for training, scholarship programs, and the People's School Program.
