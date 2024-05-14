Open Menu

Education Board Promotes Four Assistants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Education board promotes four assistants

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has promoted its four assistants and a senior clerk to next grades, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has promoted its four assistants and a senior clerk to next grades, on Tuesday.

According to notification, the four assistants - Khalid Bashir, Saleem Raza, Abdul Majeed and Sadiq Ali - were promoted to the designation of superintendents while Senior Clerk Ghulam Abbas was promoted as assistant.

The promotion cases were approved in the departmental promotion committee meeting held with Commissioner/Chairperson Board Silwat Saeed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE

Recent Stories

Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for ne ..

Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women

29 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to ..

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq

52 minutes ago
 PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie aga ..

PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados

29 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) q ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..

29 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation d ..

Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data

7 minutes ago
 A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the ..

A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market

7 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago
 LRH hosts training session on hospital administrat ..

LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management

7 minutes ago
 Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewa ..

Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'

7 minutes ago
 OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing imp ..

OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities

8 minutes ago
 Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education