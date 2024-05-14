Education board promotes four assistants

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has promoted its four assistants and a senior clerk to next grades, on Tuesday.

According to notification, the four assistants - Khalid Bashir, Saleem Raza, Abdul Majeed and Sadiq Ali - were promoted to the designation of superintendents while Senior Clerk Ghulam Abbas was promoted as assistant.

The promotion cases were approved in the departmental promotion committee meeting held with Commissioner/Chairperson Board Silwat Saeed.