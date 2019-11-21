Government College University Hyderabad to conduct pre-entry test on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programe of Government College University ( GCU Hyderabad will be conducted on November 23, 2019 here at the university premises.

According to university spokesman, the candidates could download their admit cards from the university's official website http://admissions.

gcuh.edu.pk and in case of difficulty they might contact with the admission office of the university.

The candidates should reach at the university for the test at 9 a.m. positively on November 23, 2019, the spokesman advised.