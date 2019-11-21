UrduPoint.com
Government College University Hyderabad To Conduct Pre-entry Test On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:11 PM

The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programe of Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad will be conducted on November 23, 2019 here at the university premises

According to university spokesman, the candidates could download their admit cards from the university's official website http://admissions.

gcuh.edu.pk and in case of difficulty they might contact with the admission office of the university.

The candidates should reach at the university for the test at 9 a.m. positively on November 23, 2019, the spokesman advised.

