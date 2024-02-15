M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research

Seema Irshad, M.Phil scholar of Qurtuba University Peshawar on Thursday successfully defended her research paper “The Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Constitution of India and Pakistan's Response” under the supervision of Dr. Fazal Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Seema Irshad, M.Phil scholar of Qurtuba University Peshawar on Thursday successfully defended her research paper “The Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Constitution of India and Pakistan's Response” under the supervision of Dr. Fazal Rehman.

Her external examiner was Dr. Shehla Gul of Islamia College Peshawar. The scholar attributed his success to the hard work and prayers of her parents.

APP/vak