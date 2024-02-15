Open Menu

M.Phil Scholar Seema Successfully Defends Her Research

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 07:57 PM

M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research

Seema Irshad, M.Phil scholar of Qurtuba University Peshawar on Thursday successfully defended her research paper “The Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Constitution of India and Pakistan's Response” under the supervision of Dr. Fazal Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Seema Irshad, M.Phil scholar of Qurtuba University Peshawar on Thursday successfully defended her research paper “The Revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Constitution of India and Pakistan's Response” under the supervision of Dr. Fazal Rehman.

Her external examiner was Dr. Shehla Gul of Islamia College Peshawar. The scholar attributed his success to the hard work and prayers of her parents.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar

Recent Stories

FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates h ..

FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates his bail

9 minutes ago
 TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting pres ..

TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president

9 minutes ago
 PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

9 minutes ago
 PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Managem ..

PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'

9 minutes ago
 Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish s ..

Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal

9 minutes ago
 Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New ..

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year

27 minutes ago
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Mo ..

Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday

27 minutes ago
 AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin ..

Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday

27 minutes ago
 FDA sports complex’s membership starts

FDA sports complex’s membership starts

27 minutes ago
 Sports indispensable for mental, physical developm ..

Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC

27 minutes ago
 Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 perso ..

Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education