DC Cracks Down On Exam Cheats, Ensures Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government High School Adhiwal examination center in Jhang, determined to ensure a fair and transparent exam process for the students

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government High school Adhiwal examination center in Jhang, determined to ensure a fair and transparent exam process for the students.

According to DC office, Muhammad Umair scrutinized every detail from the seating plan to the roll numbers and candidate identities.

He issued a stern warning to the examination staff: 'Be vigilant and maintain the integrity of the examination system.'

He emphasized the importance of providing a conducive environment for students to excel, free from the menace of cheating.

'Our youth deserves a fair chance to succeed,' he said. 'No one will be allowed to undermine the system with unfair means.'"

