Punjab University issues revised LLB admission schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 and Part-V annual examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of said exams for regular and late college candidates is May 31, 2021 with singlefee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from June 1 to 7, 2021.

More details can be obtained from PU website www.pu.edu.pk.