Students Can Avail Scholarships Of More Than 100 UK Universities: Waseem Ahmed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Students can avail scholarships of more than 100 UK universities: Waseem Ahmed

More than hundred British universities are offering scholarships for higher education, this was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of the ULearn Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Waseem Ahmed and Manager Operation Danial Orpainting while addressing a seminar at Comsats University Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :More than hundred British universities are offering scholarships for higher education, this was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of the ULearn Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Waseem Ahmed and Manager Operation Danial Orpainting while addressing a seminar at Comsats University Abbottabad.

Mr. Waseem Ahmed further said that ULearn offers free air tickets to the students those get the admission in any of the renowned University of United Kingdom (UK), the successful students would also be granted a waiver of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), he said.

ULearn Manager Operation Danial Orpainting said that more than hundred British universities are offering different kind of scholarships for higher education and other programs. He also gave tips to the students for UK scholarships.

At the occasion director Comsats Abbottabad, Dr. Arshad Pervez thanked the visiting dignitaries and sharing their expert opinion with the students and faculty. He said that Comsats also provides opportunities for higher education and scholarships to the students of the region in the whole world.

