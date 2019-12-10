UrduPoint.com
UVAS Holds Awareness Seminar On FieldBiosafety For DVM Students At Ravi Campus Pattoki

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of theUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Health Security Partners (HSP) USA arranged 2ndawareness seminar on “Field Biosafety” for final year of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine(DVM) students at Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019) The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of theUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Health Security Partners (HSP) USA arranged 2ndawareness seminar on “Field Biosafety” for final year of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine(DVM) students at Ravi Campus Pattoki. The theme of the awareness seminar was to highlight the role of biosafety in mitigating zoonotic risks associated with the field conditions.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani chaired seminar and delivered an informative lecture on overview of biosafety and biosecurity issues while addressing zoonotic infections including the roles and responsibilities of veterinarians in ensuring biosafety and biosecurity.

After comprehensive overview participants were trained on various aspects of biosafety including selection of PPE while handling animals, management of animal body fluids containing pathogens, animal waste management and management of injuries due to animal bite/ animal hit and hand washing in field conditions.

At the end of seminar Prof DrMasoodRabbanidistributed certificates among all the participant, facilitators and resource persons and paid thanks to everyone for the successful event.

The objective of this seminar was to uplift the awareness level and to provide hands on practice opportunity for capacity building of final year DVM students to identify the role and impact of biosafety in the field conditions while dealing with different zoonotic diseases and biological specimens.

