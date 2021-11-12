UVAS holds seminar on "Entrepreneurship as a Valuable Career Option'

The Business Incubation Centre of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on "Entrepreneurship as a Valuable Career Option'' for final year students of undergraduate degree programs at Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021) The Business Incubation Centre of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on "Entrepreneurship as a Valuable Career Option'' for final year students of undergraduate degree programs at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

The seminar aimed to equip young potential and current entrepreneurs with contemporary tools and strategies to transform ideas into successful business startup and management.

Dr Muhammad Junaid, Dr Sadaqat Ali Chattha, Mr Ali Ataa, Muhammad Ubaid and a large number of faculty members and final year students of undergraduate degree programs and DVM 9th semester students from KBCMA Narowal Campus attended the session.

Mr Saqlain Sher from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited PTCL was the resource person in the seminar.

He highlighted the importance of being an entrepreneur to the passing out students. It was an informative interactive session for students.

Earlier, the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) students of 5th semester DVM under the supervision of Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani visited Sattarwala Teaching Hospital for practical training.

The students were demonstrated artificial insemination (AI) technique on live cases in large animals. They also used clinical tools for examination of large animals. Later the students visited private dairy farm and learned various practices on feeding and treatment with disease control at farm.