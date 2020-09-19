1.382m children to be administered polio vaccine in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
As many as 1.382 million children up to the age of 5 years will be administered polio vaccine in district Faisalabad during the next national anti-polio campaign, which will commence from Sept 21, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 1.382 million children up to the age of 5 years will be administered polio vaccine in district Faisalabad during the next national anti-polio campaign, which will commence from Sept 21, 2020.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign at Allied Hospital on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Shakil Shahid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad, Additional Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Akram Cheema and others were also present on the occasion.

The DHO said that all necessary arrangements had been finalised to start the campaign. He said that total 3,323 polio teams would remain active for administering polio vaccine across the district.

