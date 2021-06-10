15 more die of coronavirus in KP

A report from the Health Department on Thursday said that a record of 10375 medical tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A report from the Health Department on Thursday said that a record of 10375 medical tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

The tests confirmed viral infection to 234 more people,the report said adding,379 gained recovery during the last 24 hours,taking the number of total recovered patients to 127139 in the province.

The numbers of total cases in the province were recorded at 135162 while the active cases' numbers stood at 3838.

During the last 24 hours, the report said that 15 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection,taking the number of total deaths to 4185 in the province.