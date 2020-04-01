UrduPoint.com
191 People Of Quarantine Center Declared Fit And Healthy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:41 PM

191 people of quarantine center declared fit and healthy

Medical Superintendent (MS), Sukkur Civil hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Wednesday said 191 people kept in isolated quarantine have been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS), Sukkur Civil hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Wednesday said 191 people kept in isolated quarantine have been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days.

Earlier, 302 people were moved from the Taftan border to Sukkur's quarantine facility on March 14, he said and added that out of the 191 tested positive for coronavirus while the same amount of people tested negative.

In this connection, Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said that the batch of people will be put through a final test for coronavirus which will determine their future, if tests come out negative, everyone could go back home.

He said that the mosque and seminary in Sukkur, which were already sealed to enable the screening of suspected coronavirus carriers, was turned into a temporary quarantine centre.

