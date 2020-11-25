3 days polio campaign starting from Nov 30 in Bahawalpur.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial reviewed the arrangements for 3 days campaign.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed Deputy Commissioner that the teams will visit schools to administer anti-polio drops and ensure that no child is left out.

He told that 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

5 special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The door-to-door campaign will continue from November 30 to December 2. December 3 and December 4 are reserved for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

He said that polio workers must be trained periodically for capacity building.