450,955 people vaccinated in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 450,955 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 342,740 citizens had been given the first dose while 69,675 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said 24,751 health workers were also given the first dose while 13,789 received the second dose.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district as 19,585 first doses and 13,057 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said 34 vaccination centers were operational where registered people were gettinganti-coronavirus vaccine.