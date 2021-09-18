UrduPoint.com

492,000 Children To Get Polio Vaccine In Sahiwal Division

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:09 PM

492,000 children to get polio vaccine in Sahiwal division

As many as 492,000 children under five years of age will be administered during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from September 20 to 24, 2021 in the division

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 492,000 children under five years of age will be administered during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from September 20 to 24, 2021 in the division.

This was stated in a special meeting held at Montgomery Hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Rotary Club Deputy Governor General Surgeon Dr Sohail Qureshi and officers of departments concerned.

The DC urged the polio mobile teams not to neglect villages on the other side of Ravi River and also ensure polio vaccination in all public and private schools.

He directed the health department to provide sanitizers and marks to all members of mobile teams and provide hem foolproof security.

Deputy Governor Surgeon, Rotary International Dr Sohail Qureshi said the Rotary was providing full support to the country in eradicating polio and was cooperating fully with the Health department in the polio awareness campaign, besides, rotary was providing assistance to polio mobile teams during the vaccinations.

Briefed the meeting, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed said that 1,732 teams were formed for polio campaign in the district, out of which, 1,054 werein Sahiwal tehsil and 678 in Chichawatni tehsil, while 1,529 mobile, 89 transitand 114 fixed teams would be administered polio drop to children.

Related Topics

Governor Polio Mobile Sahiwal Montgomery Chichawatni September All From

Recent Stories

No room for corrupt people: Malik Amin

No room for corrupt people: Malik Amin

5 minutes ago
 PTI delegate calls on Senator Aon Abbas

PTI delegate calls on Senator Aon Abbas

5 minutes ago
 India reports 35,662 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 35,662 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Four-try Wallabies inflict back-to-back defeats on ..

Four-try Wallabies inflict back-to-back defeats on Springboks

5 minutes ago
 PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive g ..

PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

22 minutes ago
 2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered i ..

2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.