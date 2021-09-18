492,000 children to get polio vaccine in Sahiwal division

As many as 492,000 children under five years of age will be administered during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from September 20 to 24, 2021 in the division

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 492,000 children under five years of age will be administered during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from September 20 to 24, 2021 in the division.

This was stated in a special meeting held at Montgomery Hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Rotary Club Deputy Governor General Surgeon Dr Sohail Qureshi and officers of departments concerned.

The DC urged the polio mobile teams not to neglect villages on the other side of Ravi River and also ensure polio vaccination in all public and private schools.

He directed the health department to provide sanitizers and marks to all members of mobile teams and provide hem foolproof security.

Deputy Governor Surgeon, Rotary International Dr Sohail Qureshi said the Rotary was providing full support to the country in eradicating polio and was cooperating fully with the Health department in the polio awareness campaign, besides, rotary was providing assistance to polio mobile teams during the vaccinations.

Briefed the meeting, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed said that 1,732 teams were formed for polio campaign in the district, out of which, 1,054 werein Sahiwal tehsil and 678 in Chichawatni tehsil, while 1,529 mobile, 89 transitand 114 fixed teams would be administered polio drop to children.