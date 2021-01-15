UrduPoint.com
5-day Anti-polio Drive Concludes Successfully In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

5-day anti-polio drive concludes successfully in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday.

More than 0.7 million children of under 5 years of age were immunized during the campaign, started on January 11, official sources said. In Muzaffarabad, a total of 110137 children up to five years of were administered anti-Polio vaccine and Vitamin 'A' drops/ during the drive without any pause.

A total of 438 mobile teams of para medical staff were constituted to visit door-to-door to administer the anti-polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drop during the campaign in the capital district � where 63 fixed centers were also set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

The fixed centers were set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers, visited door-to-door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign.

The district was divided into a total of 31 zones for conducting door-to-door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges, the sources said.

The total staff involved in the drive include mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there were not a single polio case detected in any part of AJK over last 21 years.

