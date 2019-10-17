UrduPoint.com
5494 Dengue Fever Suspects Visits District Hospital's Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Khan Dogar said about 5494 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the public and private hospitals of the district out of which 3333 belonged to Potohar town and 617 from Rawal Town.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that presently 620 patients were admitted in the allied hospitals of the city including 220 in Holy Family Hospital, 250 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,104 in district headquarters hospital and 46 in others.

Dogar informed that 10 people lost their lives from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

He said that 414 confirmed patients were admitted in the hospitals out of which 172 were of Dengue hemorrhagic fever while 242 were discharged during last 24 hours after providing the required treatment.

He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients have been made in the city hospitals, adding 1100 beds were available at the allied hospitals while 806 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in the private hospitals of the city.

"306 FIR were registered and 111 were arrested on violation of SOP's regarding dengue", he said.

Replying to a question, the DC said that Chief Minister Inspection Team was investigating the matter what causes were responsible for dengue epidemic in Rawalpindi.

He said the district administration is on high alert and has full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising out of the seasonal disease's outbreak, adding that the chance of dengue fever would end in month of November when the weather condition change.

Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to wipe out the breeding of larvae completely.

