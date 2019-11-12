913,312 children of Hazara division to be vaccinated during four days anti-polio drive

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Tuesday said polio is a stigma for the Pakistani nation and called for joint efforts for eradication of polio disease from Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Tuesday said polio is a stigma for the Pakistani nation and called for joint efforts for eradication of polio disease from Hazara division.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review arrangement for upcoming anti polio vaccination drive, he directed all deputy commissioners of the region to play their role, conduct evening meeting with the anti-polio teams, gather data of the day, submit report to the commissioner's office and removes the hurdles from the anti-polio drive.

The meeting was informed that in Hazara division 913,312 children would be vaccinated during the four days drive which would commence from November 18. As many as 3,233 immunization teams have been formed while 735 static center and 143 mobile centers would be established to vaccinate the children.

The Commissioner said stressed micro-planning for immunization, awareness campaign and to get cooperation of elders of the areas to achieve required results.

He directed DHO and WHO representatives to form anti-Polio drive teams according to the number of children in the region and arrange the anti-polio campaign programme where necessary, instruct the polio teams to submit the empty ampoules of the vaccine in the office after completion of the work and train the polio team workers before leaving for the drive.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, DCs, World Health Organization (WHO) representative, District Health Officer (DHO) and other government officials were present in the meeting.