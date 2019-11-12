UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

913,312 Children Of Hazara Division To Be Vaccinated During Four Days Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:27 PM

913,312 children of Hazara division to be vaccinated during four days anti-polio drive

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Tuesday said polio is a stigma for the Pakistani nation and called for joint efforts for eradication of polio disease from Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Tuesday said polio is a stigma for the Pakistani nation and called for joint efforts for eradication of polio disease from Hazara division.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review arrangement for upcoming anti polio vaccination drive, he directed all deputy commissioners of the region to play their role, conduct evening meeting with the anti-polio teams, gather data of the day, submit report to the commissioner's office and removes the hurdles from the anti-polio drive.

The meeting was informed that in Hazara division 913,312 children would be vaccinated during the four days drive which would commence from November 18. As many as 3,233 immunization teams have been formed while 735 static center and 143 mobile centers would be established to vaccinate the children.

The Commissioner said stressed micro-planning for immunization, awareness campaign and to get cooperation of elders of the areas to achieve required results.

He directed DHO and WHO representatives to form anti-Polio drive teams according to the number of children in the region and arrange the anti-polio campaign programme where necessary, instruct the polio teams to submit the empty ampoules of the vaccine in the office after completion of the work and train the polio team workers before leaving for the drive.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, DCs, World Health Organization (WHO) representative, District Health Officer (DHO) and other government officials were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Mobile November All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's departure to London delayed once ag ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan to receive first two F-16Vs by 2023

3 minutes ago

Multi-sectoral outbreak plan launched in KP

4 minutes ago

Pool Queen Olympian Kiran of Army starts gold hunt ..

4 minutes ago

Assembly session summoned on November 13

4 minutes ago

Moldovan Government Loses No-Confidence Vote in Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.