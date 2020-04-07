ADC calls for timely measures to prevent dengue

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Sataish Tuesday said prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Sataish Tuesday said prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office ,she said that as the lockdown was continued across the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the efforts to control dengue should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus.

She said that fumigation is being carried out in areas where corona suspects have been reported.

The ADC asked health professionals to carryout indoor and outdoor surveillance timely from where dengue patients were reported last yearDr Sataish directed the officials to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue and Corona virus prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

She directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.