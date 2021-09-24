Africa needs seven-fold rise in COVID-19 vaccine shipments

COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa must rise by over seven times from around 20 million to 150 million each month on average in order to fully vaccinate 70 percent of its people by September 2022, said the World Health Organization in a statement Thursday

BRAZZAVILLE, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa must rise by over seven times from around 20 million to 150 million each month on average in order to fully vaccinate 70 percent of its people by September 2022, said the World Health Organization in a statement Thursday.

The 70 percent target was agreed at the global COVID-19 summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

"The global COVID-19 summit was a dose of hope for Africa and we commend pledges to share more vaccines, save lives and build back better. It is the kind of international solidarity that will help to end the pandemic. This is about life and death for potentially millions of Africans so there is no time to waste in getting these shipments moving," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.