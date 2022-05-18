All set for launching anti polio campaign in Sukkur

:Announcing a seven-day long anti-polio campaign in Sukkur from May 20th, Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Announcing a seven-day long anti-polio campaign in Sukkur from May 20th, Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children on Friday.

Speaking to the officials concerned, Commissioner Sukkur along with World Health Organisation and UNICEF officials, appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success.

He said all the teams formed for Sukkur district must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the three day drive.

He also issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out. He also advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses of their babies to save them from fatal diseases.