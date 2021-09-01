Another Japanese Prefecture Discovers Foreign Matter in Moderna Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan's Kanagawa prefecture has discovered small black particles which resemble ampoule cork crumbs in vials of the Moderna vaccine, following reports of similar discoveries in other prefectures, the Kyodo News Agency reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Japan's Kanagawa prefecture has discovered small black particles which resemble ampoule cork crumbs in vials of the Moderna vaccine, following reports of similar discoveries in other prefectures, the Kyodo news Agency reported.

The foreign substance was found during a test while the vaccine was being readied for use. So far, around 25,000 people have received a dose from the vaccine of the same batch. The vaccination with doses from the batch has since been suspended.

In August, tiny metal chips were discovered in a different batch of the Moderna vaccine which had been distributed to 889 vaccination centers and used in 55 of those.

Japan's Ministry of Health had to suspend the use of 1.63 million doses.

Two men, aged 30 and 38, reportedly died three days after receiving doses from the batch that was later suspended.

As of Sunday, prefectures of Gunma, Ibaraki, Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, Aichi and Okinawa said they had discovered foreign matter in vaccine vials, according to Kyodo.