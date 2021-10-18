Another person dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19, while seven others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19, while seven others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson of the health department said on Monday that 1,025 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 275, while 25,332 patients recovered so far from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At the present, 69 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, 27 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at the General Hospital.

He further said that 164 confirmed patients were in isolation in their homes in the district.