UrduPoint.com

Another Person Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:59 PM

Another person dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19, while seven others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19, while seven others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson of the health department said on Monday that 1,025 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 275, while 25,332 patients recovered so far from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At the present, 69 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, 27 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at the General Hospital.

He further said that 164 confirmed patients were in isolation in their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 fo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 for Ireland

2 minutes ago
 ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centr ..

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Al Dhafra

16 minutes ago
 Japan to start trials requiring vaccination proof, ..

Japan to start trials requiring vaccination proof, test results at restaurants

1 minute ago
 Documents to Be Adopted After Troika, Moscow Forma ..

Documents to Be Adopted After Troika, Moscow Format Meetings on Afghanistan - Ka ..

1 minute ago
 46 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in fais ..

46 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Brave Air Warriors always displayed great courage ..

Brave Air Warriors always displayed great courage during testing times: Air Chie ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.