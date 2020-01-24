UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign To Start From February 17

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from February 17

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from February 17.

This was told in a meeting held at DC office here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

DC directed the District Health Authority to ensure 100 per cent result orientation from the campaign to keep the district polio-free.

The meeting was briefed that some 1606 teams have been constituted for the campaign including 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 teams at entry and exit points of tehsils.

In the end, Deputy Commissioner gave away motorcycles to four vaccinators as an appreciation for their hard work.

